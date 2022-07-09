PP 282 Layyah By Election Result 2022 candidates and party Affiliation

PTI confirms party ticket for Abbas Magsi in by election PP-282. Muhammad Tahir Randhawa will contest by-polls from PML-N. Read about PP 282 Layyah by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results.

We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-282 Layyah Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, independent candidate Muhammad Tahir Randhawa got 37607 votes from this constituency. His opponent Qaiser Abbas Khan from PTI secured 26992 votes.

The third candidate was Muhamad Riaz from PMLN who got 25556 votes. Muhammad Rasheed from PPPP came on 4th position who got 3731 votes.

Sajjad Ahmad from TLP got 3695 votes and remaind on 5th position. Independent candidate Saqib Ali got 2739 votess and came on 6th position.