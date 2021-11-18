Sahiwal ( The Breakig Times – November 18, 2021 – Rana Mubeen ) Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal visits to the Primary Health Centers to check available facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner has inspected the ongoing renovation work at BH 114/9-L, which is active for best service delivery at Health Facilities and Mall Centres.

He also Checked the attendance of doctors and staff at Health Centre Chak 100/9-L. He talked to the patients and their families about service delivery.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the issuance of documents in the rural center Mall 114/9L. He advised to provide the best medical facilities to the people.

“The work of every citizen should be done on priority basis in Land Record Centers , there is no place in the district for job thieves and unqualified officers,” he added.