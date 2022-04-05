Special Children Participate in Punjab Talent Hunt competitions

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Special children participate in painting and dance in the Punjab Talent Hunt competitions organized by Sahiwal Arts Council.

Under the Punjab Talent Hunt, they were awarded certificates by the Director Sahiwal Arts Council, Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani for the participation of special children in painting and dance competitions.

Deputy District Education Officer (Special Education) Miss Amara Yasmeen and Principal Government Higher Secondary School for Affected Hearing Dr. Nadia Saeed distributed certificates among the children.

He also thanked the Sahiwal Arts Council for giving special place and importance to special children in the celebrations.