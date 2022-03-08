Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions Held in Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Sahiwal Arts Council organizes District level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt at Government Imamia College.

In the competitions, youth and college students performed in music, painting, handicrafts, folk dance, literature and theater.

The special guests of the function were Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik while the guests of honor were PHA Chairman Chaudhry Ali Shakoor, Leader of PTI Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Director Colleges Muhammad Masood Faridi, Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima, Principal Government Imamia College Prof Muhammad Shehzad Rafique. Vice Principal Saleem Khan Baloch and former Director Colleges Qazi Abdul Nasser.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik said that Punjab Talent Hunt is an excellent platform to nurture and express the talents of youth in various fields for which Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani and Arts Council congratulations. Deserves

He said that besides curriculum education, we should also provide full opportunities to the students in the educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik said that Punjab Chief Minister paid homage to Sardar Usman Bazdar for organizing Punjab Talent Hunt competition.

PHA Chairman Chaudhry Ali Shakoor and Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing equal opportunities to the youth for advancement in various fields including provision of self-employment loans, internship offers and various skills. To provide a platform for expression.

Altaf Soomra directed these competitions. In the district level Punjab Talent Hunt folk dance competitions, Ramzan & Team won first, Jamshed & Team and Akbar Ali & Team won second and third positions respectively.

In the theater competitions, Waqar Hassan & Team came first, Safdar Waqas & Team came second and Liaquat Ali & Team came third. The teams performed plays titled Waris, Aman and Pakistan and Assets respectively.

Similarly, Kashif Hanif, Aniza Khan and Faryal Gohar won first, second and third positions respectively in the literature competitions. In handicraft competitions, Amna Akram, Uzma Sabir and Faiqa Ishaq won first, second and third positions.

In the most popular category of Punjab Talent Hunt competitions, Nazakat Ali, Mohammad Imran and Ejaz Haider secured first, second and third position. The winners of these competitions will represent their respective districts in the divisional level competitions on April 14.