Raja Riaz Claims 24 PTI MNAs are in Sindh House Islamabad

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group has claimed that 24 PTI MNAs are staying in Sindh Hours Islamabad.

According to details, while talking to Hamid Mir at Sindh House Islamabad, Raja Riaz revealed that they were present at Sindh House in view of the threat of attack on Parliament Lodges.

In the conversation, Hamid Mir said that if he counted the MNAs of PTI present there, they were 20 but the rest of the people might also be present.

Raja Riaz Ahamd Khan said that if Imran Khan guaranteed that whatever the members decide then they would go to Parliament with Fawad Chaudhry.

Raja Riaz further said that he challenged the government to convene a meeting of the parliamentary party. Our MNAs were tortured and taken to the police station. We will vote according to our conscience.

On this occasion, Noor Alam said that he regretted Imran Khan’s talk of Rs 200 crore. Those who sell for money are not followers of the Prophet. I have come to Sindh House without any pressure. Nawab Sher Wasir said that in the next election we will not contest on PTI ticket.

Education Minister Punjab MPA #PP159 Lahore Dr Murad Raas has shared the news on his twitter account.

The following might VOTE according to their CONSCIENCE: