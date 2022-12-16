Rohan Oza Net Worth, Career, Life, and Other Details

The successful American businessman Rohan Oza is also a marketing expert and investor. He worked in many notable companies such as Snicker, Coca-cola, etc. However, Rohan also worked with popular celebrities such as 50 cents and Jennifer Aniston. Let’s know Rohan Oza net worth, early life, relationship status and other details.

Early Life

Rohan Oza was born on 2nd October 1972 in Livingstone, Zambia. His parents’ names are Lali Oza and Ashok Oza. He was raised along with his sister named, Shefali Oza. He went to Harrow school, and Nottingham University, then studied at the University of Michigan and got a master’s degree.

Professional Life

Rohan Oza began his career at the age of 20. He did his first job as a manufacturing manager in the Mars M&M company. After that, he became the youngest manager of Snicker and, after some time, worked in the Coca-Cola company, which was his massive achievement.

Well, Rohan resigned from the Coca-Cola company in 2002 and started business as Glaceau. He partnered with different people, such as LeBron, Jennifer, Aniston, Tom Brady, and many more. After five years, in 2007, he sold his business to Coca-Cola and made a deal of $4.2 billion.

Not only this, he became the Chief marketing officer of coke’s brands. Moreover, he started a partnership with the Starkey Hearing Foundation and Matter Organization, which provides food to kids with hearing problems in Africa. He showed p in Summit Series, Bevnet, Uk telegraph, Lincoln Conference, SAMMA, Fortune, Forbes, and many more.

Relationship Status

Rohan remained in a long-term relationship with Gyar Oza. After some time, they got married, and now they are living happily in New York. Oza shares his photographs with her on social media, such as On Twitter.

Rohan Oza Net Worth

Being a businessman, his annual salary is $20 million. He earned massive money from brands. According to sources, Rohan Oza Net worth is almost $200 million.