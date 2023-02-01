Ronnie McNutt Suicide Facebook Video Viral On The Internet

Ronnie McNutt came into the headlines because he committed suicide live on Facebook. This disturbing video went viral on the internet. Netizens are searching for this video on Facebook. Do you want to know about the curiosity about Ronnie McNutt?

What Happened With Ronnie McNutt?

Ronnie is 33 years old and shot himself in a live Facebook video. The video is shared on multiple platforms. It happened in August last year when he ended his life in front of the computer. The news broke, and it got a lot of attention from people. According to reports, he was suffering from depression and anxiety, so he ended his life on 31st August. Friends offered condolences to his family.

After one year, Netizens are paying him tributes. Now, people who have been searching for his video, we want to inform you that the video has been deleted. The reason is it violated the rule and was inappropriate to watch.

Who Was Ronnie McNutt

Ronnie was an Iraqi veteran who served in Iraq for almost four years. He belonged to Mississippi and worked for the Iraqi force. At the time of his suicide, he was so depressed. He had broken p with his girlfriend and was worried about it.

Post-war stress was also the major reason for his death. After so many months, people still talk about it and want to see his video. But this video has been removed from the internet now.