Teaser of Saba Qamar’s new movie ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ released

Karachi ( The Breaking Times – December 18, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The first teaser of the new Pakistani film ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ has been released. This film has been made under the banner of Geo Films.

According to the details, Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyar Ijaz have been shown in the teaser.

Saqib Khan is the director of this movie, who is doing his directorial debut with ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’. This movie is produced by Gibran Baig, owner of Nueplex Cinemas DHA and industrialist, along with producer Hassan Zia.

The 48-second teaser of the film features the main characters as well as well-known YouTuber Junaid Akram and Geo News reporter Amin Hafeez. Remember that the idea of the name ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is taken from the famous dialogue of Prime Minister Imran Khan.