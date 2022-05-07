Sahiwal District Provincial Assembly Seats Election Result 2018

Sahiwal district consists of 7 Provincial Assembly seats which are pp 196 to pp 202.

By Arshad Farooq
winner MPAs in Sahiwal Election 2018

By : Arshad Farooq Butt

District Sahiwal provincial assembly seats pp196, pp197, pp198, pp199, pp200, pp201, pp202 complete election result 2018 held on July 25.

PP 196 Sahiwal-1 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Khizer Hayat (Winner) 50329 PML-N
Muhammad Muzaffar Shah Khagga 30587 PTI
Sajjad Nasir 17112 IND
Izhar Ahmad 1363 MMA
Saddam Hussain 745 IND
Shafqat Masood Shah Khagga 79 IND

 

PP 197 Sahiwal-2 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Malik Nadeem Kamran (Winner) 63219 PML-N
Sheikh Muhammad 40912 PTI
Sarmad Shafqat 7725 PPPP
Shahzad Mahmood Khan 5264 TLP
Muhammad Ikram Ul Haq 2222 MMA
Allah Ditta 565 AAT
Chaudhary Naeem Nisar Arain 557 IND
Qasim Nadeem 506 IND

 

PP 198 Sahiwal-3 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Muhammad Arshad Malik (Winner) 46273 PML-N
Malik Faisal Ahmad Dhaku 31162 PTI
Chuadhary Asif ALI 25242 IND
Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal 3413 PPPP
Jahan Khan 3000 IND
Muhammad Asghar Chishti 2471 TLP
Muhammad Shaaban 349 IND
Haq Nawaz 312 IND

 

PP 199 Sahiwal-4 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi (Winner) 41660 PML-N
Irshad Hussain (Winner) 28124 PTI
Muhammad Umer Ishaq Chaudhry 18792 IND
Muhammad Yousaf 7563 PPPP
Rana Tanvir Ahmad Khan 4716 TLP
Mubasher Ali Destgeer 627 APML
Haq Nawaz 548 IND
Zubair Ahmad Khan 441 IND

 

PP 200 Sahiwal-5 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Rana Riaz Ahmad (Winner) 48922 PML-N
Waheed Asghar 38874 PTI
Shehzad Saeed Cheema 21176 PPPP
Umair Javed 2432 MMA
Ameer Hamza 1824 IND
Muhammad Tahir Shahzad 623 APP
Muhammad Farid Kathia 268 IND

 

PP 201 Sahiwal-6 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (Winner) 66083 PTI
Muhammad Hanif 48786 PML-N
Shafqat Ali Cheema 6985 PPPP
Zia Ur Rehman Muhammad 2959 TLP
Ghulam Nabi Masoomi 1589 MMA
Nayyer Farid 917 TLI
Muhammad Iqbal 657 IND

 

PP 202 Sahiwal-7 Election Result 2018

Candidates Votes Party
Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial (Winner) 57190 PTI
Shahid Munir 44196 PML-N
Muhammad Mansha 5023 PPPP
Muhammad Daood Urf Alqasim 2015 AAT
Nazeer Ahmad 1541 IND
Muhammad Arslan Masood 931 IND
Talib Hussain 841 IND
Muhammad Sajid Munir 432 IND
You might also like
Politics

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Virtual Address to Overseas Pakistanis

Politics

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Speech at Besham Shangla Jalsa

Politics

Maryam Nawaz Fiery Speech at Fateh Jang Jalsa

Politics

Dunya News Think Tank Analysts Expect Elections This Year