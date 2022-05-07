Sahiwal District Provincial Assembly Seats Election Result 2018
Sahiwal district consists of 7 Provincial Assembly seats which are pp 196 to pp 202.
By : Arshad Farooq Butt
District Sahiwal provincial assembly seats pp196, pp197, pp198, pp199, pp200, pp201, pp202 complete election result 2018 held on July 25.
PP 196 Sahiwal-1 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Khizer Hayat (Winner)
|50329
|PML-N
|Muhammad Muzaffar Shah Khagga
|30587
|PTI
|Sajjad Nasir
|17112
|IND
|Izhar Ahmad
|1363
|MMA
|Saddam Hussain
|745
|IND
|Shafqat Masood Shah Khagga
|79
|IND
PP 197 Sahiwal-2 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Malik Nadeem Kamran (Winner)
|63219
|PML-N
|Sheikh Muhammad
|40912
|PTI
|Sarmad Shafqat
|7725
|PPPP
|Shahzad Mahmood Khan
|5264
|TLP
|Muhammad Ikram Ul Haq
|2222
|MMA
|Allah Ditta
|565
|AAT
|Chaudhary Naeem Nisar Arain
|557
|IND
|Qasim Nadeem
|506
|IND
PP 198 Sahiwal-3 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Muhammad Arshad Malik (Winner)
|46273
|PML-N
|Malik Faisal Ahmad Dhaku
|31162
|PTI
|Chuadhary Asif ALI
|25242
|IND
|Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal
|3413
|PPPP
|Jahan Khan
|3000
|IND
|Muhammad Asghar Chishti
|2471
|TLP
|Muhammad Shaaban
|349
|IND
|Haq Nawaz
|312
|IND
PP 199 Sahiwal-4 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi (Winner)
|41660
|PML-N
|Irshad Hussain (Winner)
|28124
|PTI
|Muhammad Umer Ishaq Chaudhry
|18792
|IND
|Muhammad Yousaf
|7563
|PPPP
|Rana Tanvir Ahmad Khan
|4716
|TLP
|Mubasher Ali Destgeer
|627
|APML
|Haq Nawaz
|548
|IND
|Zubair Ahmad Khan
|441
|IND
PP 200 Sahiwal-5 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Rana Riaz Ahmad (Winner)
|48922
|PML-N
|Waheed Asghar
|38874
|PTI
|Shehzad Saeed Cheema
|21176
|PPPP
|Umair Javed
|2432
|MMA
|Ameer Hamza
|1824
|IND
|Muhammad Tahir Shahzad
|623
|APP
|Muhammad Farid Kathia
|268
|IND
PP 201 Sahiwal-6 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (Winner)
|66083
|PTI
|Muhammad Hanif
|48786
|PML-N
|Shafqat Ali Cheema
|6985
|PPPP
|Zia Ur Rehman Muhammad
|2959
|TLP
|Ghulam Nabi Masoomi
|1589
|MMA
|Nayyer Farid
|917
|TLI
|Muhammad Iqbal
|657
|IND
PP 202 Sahiwal-7 Election Result 2018
|Candidates
|Votes
|Party
|Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial (Winner)
|57190
|PTI
|Shahid Munir
|44196
|PML-N
|Muhammad Mansha
|5023
|PPPP
|Muhammad Daood Urf Alqasim
|2015
|AAT
|Nazeer Ahmad
|1541
|IND
|Muhammad Arslan Masood
|931
|IND
|Talib Hussain
|841
|IND
|Muhammad Sajid Munir
|432
|IND