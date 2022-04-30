Sahiwal Schools Hold Seminars to show solidarity with Pak Army

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Sahiwal Teachers Community )

Rallies and seminars were organized in educational institutions under the supervision of CEO Education Dr. Muhammad Arshad to express solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The main function was held at Comprehensive School and College and the rally was taken out from Govt shuhada APS High School which was led by CEO Education Dr. Muhammad Arshad.

Deputy CEO Secondary Yasin Khan Baloch and others were also present on the occasion. Students from different schools across the district carried placards and banners expressing their love for the Pak Army on which “Pak Army is our pride” There were other expressions of solidarity, including “We are”, “Long live the Pak army” and “No wrong against the Pak army”.

On this occasion, the teachers provided detailed information to the students regarding the Fifth Generation War and the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army for the defense of the country and the nation.

