Sandy Corzine and Sharon Case Relationship, Career, and Net Worth

Sandy Corzine is a popular American businessman who became famous as the ex-husband of Sharon Case. She is a well-known American actress in soap operas.

When he married a popular American actress, many facts came into the limelight about him. Sharon is not only a soap opera actress but also an amazing model.

Well, the couple has divorced and quit after two years of marriage. Sandy Zorzien owns a furniture company named Nancy Corzine Factory.

If you want to know more about him, stay with us as we will share the interesting facts of his personality. Let’s start.

Sandy Corzine Body Measurement

Sandy is a charming and good-looking guy. He has a muscular body of five feet and nine inches in height. He has brown hair and blue eyes that make him more attractive.

Sandy Corzine’s Career and Net Worth

As we told you, he is a businessman and owns his mother’s interior furniture company, Nancy Furniture Company. By this, he is making a handsome amount of money; as an estimation, the net worth of Sandy Corzine is $1 million.

Sharon Case Career and Net Worth

Sharon was born on 9 February 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. She started her career at age 15 and then shifted to Los Angeles to continue her career.

Sharon made her acting debut in 1989 in the movie ‘The Preppie Murder.’ and appeared in many TV series like Silk Stalkings, Baywatch, and The Young and The Restless.

Her most prominent was noticed in the young and the restless, and she also appeared in the soap opera General Hospital.

Besides acting, she is the founder and CEO of her handbag line, Sharon Case Designs. According to an estimation, Sharon Case’s net worth is $2 million, and she earned the fortune through a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels all around the world. Now, she is living in Los Angeles with her family.

How Sandy Corzine and Sharon Case Met?

Sandy and Sharone met in 2004, and Jewel, Jimmy Wayne’s friend, scheduled their meeting. Wayne was the ex Sharon who remained friends even after the breakup. Corzine and Sharon started dating and remained in this phase for two and a half years.

After that, they exchanged bows on 30 April 2017 in Mexico. The ceremony was small and simple and held in a hotel.

Sharon said it was her wish instead of a conventional wedding. Everything was perfect for them, and they did nothing more when they returned from their little eloping gateway.

Children

When the couple married, Sandy was 37, and Sharon was 36. Sharon was always worried and felt that the time had been gone from motherhood opportunities.

Many couples think a child solves marital problems, but she doesn’t want it that way. The couple faced many issues along the way, but they never bothered about those issues.

Therefore, they didn’t have any kids and separated after two years of marriage.

Divorce

Within a couple of months, Sharon felt that her marriage was in trouble and believed things would eventually fall into place.

She said she came into the marriage with too much energy, so I always thought that all the problems would be fixed, whatever it is. But her hopes went in vain, and they separated from each other in November 2009.

People are also interested to know where Sandy is now. He is handling her mother’s business. He has dated a couple of women but never got married again.

He is living in California, has two Havanese, and loves to take care of his dogs. Meanwhile, Sharon Case is still single, but some reports say she is dating a fellow actor, Mark Grossman.

Well, both Sandy Corzine and Sharon Case are living their separate life. They are no longer a couple and spending lives on their own.