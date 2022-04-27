Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants Jobs in School Education Department

The deadline to submit applications is May 20, 2022.

By Arshad Farooq
education Jobs in Pakistan

Applications are required for 352 Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants vacancies in the School Education Department of Punjab.

Candidates should submit their applications in the office of the concerned District Monitoring Officer. The deadline to submit applications is May 20, 2022.

The Chief Minister Monitoring Force Punjab Education Department is seeking applications on a one-year contract from talented and well-performing persons. Recruited candidates will be paid Rs 22,500 monthly salary. See the advertisement below.

Job advertisement

Also Read:

PEC releases school based assessment schedule 2022

PEC Item bank 2022 login – pecassessment.com

You might also like
Education

PEC Item bank 2022 login – pecassessment.com

Education

PEC releases school based assessment schedule 2022

Education

Government Graduate College Sahiwal Holds Ramzan quiz competitions

Education

GCUF Sahiwal Campus Holds Traffic Seminar