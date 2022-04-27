Lahore ( pec.edu.pk – Teachers Community )

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has provided the link for school based assessment. Schools have been instructed to prepare and print online papers from April 25 to May 8.

Papers are to be conducted from May 9 to May 21. Papers are to be checked from May 22 to May 30. Results will be announced on May 31. And the result cards will be given to the children.

Each school has to prepare its own paper. Schools have to print papers from NSB fund. Each paper will have a different QR code. Officers will visit schools during the papers and make sure that each school is preparing its own papers and conducting them.

The schools will log in through the EMIS code which is username and password. The first thing teachers do after logging in is to edit their profiles. In which the password must be changed at the first opportunity.

Then enter the active phone number, active email address. Also enter information such as school address, school level, school for boys or girls, etc.

As soon as teachers click on the “Generate Paper” button, the system will ask two questions. Grade and Paper, you have to select the relevant class and the relevant subject for which the paper you want to prepare.

You can then select Medium. Urdu / English or both. The paper will be ready as you select it. To save on printing costs, you can create two columns of paper per page. The column option will also be available.

There will also be an option online to solve the paper if you want to leave the space under the questions and write the answer on the paper itself or provide extra sheets. Use the spacing option for this purpose.

As soon as the paper is generated, answer copy of the paper will be made. Which you have to download and save along with the paper. So that it is easy to check the paper.

You can prepare up to ten versions of a paper. It depends on the number of children and the sections. These papers can be prepared anywhere from any device mobile / tablet / computer.

The paper pattern of different classes will be different. Kachi, One and Two class papers will be oral. The teacher will ask the verbal question and the children will answer verbally.

Each subject of Katchi, One and Two will consist of five (5) sections. There will be five (5) questions in each section. Each question will have four (4) numbers. Thus, each paper will be of 100 marks.

Class 3, 4 and 5 papers will consist of objective and subject sections. Each leaflet will contain 25 objective questions. An objective question will have two numbers. Thus the objective part will be a total of fifty (50) numbers. Each subject paper will have five (5) questions. Each question will have ten marks. This part will also be of 50 marks.

There will be two papers on Islamic studies in the primary classes. In which the paper of Islamic studies will be of 100 marks. While there will be a separate paper of 50 marks for teaching Quran.

When creating a date sheet, the teaching of the Holy Quran is to set the day by giving the status of a separate pamphlet. The objective section will consist of 32 questions. Each objective question will have 1.5 marks.

There will be five (5) questions in each subject paper of class 6, 7 and 8. There may be more components to these questions. There will be two papers on Islamic studies.

Eight subjects (Urdu, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, Translation of Quran + Islamic Studies and Computer Science) are included. In addition, papers such as Applied Electronics, Agriculture, Drawing, Arabic and Home Economics etc. will be prepared by the teacher of the relevant subject.

