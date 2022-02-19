Ambassador of Argentina visits Semen Production Unit Qadirabad Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Argentine Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco and Deputy Head of Mission Camilo Ernesto visited the Seaman Production Unit Qadirabad Sahiwal.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Livestock Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Shirazi, DG Production Dr Syed Nadeem Badar, DG Extension Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Director Brad Improvement Dr Muhammad Yousuf, Director Communication Dr Asif Rafique and Registrar Breeding Authority Dr Sajid Iqbal. Were

Dr. Muhammad Fahad Bhatta, Deputy Director, SPU Qadirabad welcomed the guests and gave a detailed briefing on the activities and performance of SPU Qadirabad.

The members of the delegation also visited the ISO Certified Laboratory and Animal Section and took a detailed look at the facilities provided there. On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk said that Is taking revolutionary steps for the development of

SPU Qadirabad has a key role to play in bringing the benefits of these initiatives to the cattle breeders. The visiting delegation appreciated the performance of the organization and discussed possible aspects of cooperation.