Skylar Diggins Smith Husband, Daniel Smith Biography, Career, Net Worth and Other Details

Daniel Smith is a popular American artist known as the husband of an American basketball player named Skylar Diggins Smith. Here we will talk about all the details of Skylar Diggins Smith’s husband, Daniel Smith, and all other details.

Early Life

Daniel Smith was born on 16th July 1991 in South Bend, Indiana. Vicky and Robert Smith are his parents. His father was a businessman and a builder and worked in a broadcasting station. Daniel went to Clay High School and then the University of Notre Dame.

During studying, he played football and became successful and won many games. After that, Smith suffered an ankle injury and stopped playing football, and at that time, he decided to focus on art.

Professional Life

Smith showed his creativity through sketches and Lego creation. At the start of his career, he sold his artwork at sonsoftyce.com and designed logos for clothing brands.

Now, Smith owns Doberman studios in Dallas, Texas. He showed in his artwork that life is beautiful. His artwork is displayed in many magazines and galleries.

Skylar Diggins Smith Husband

Yes! Daniel is the husband of Skylar Diggins, who was born in 1990. Her birth place is also Indiana. She is a popular basketball player and member of the women’s national basketball Association team, The Dallas Wings. She started her career on Notre Dame’s basketball team.

Skylar always took an interest in basketball during her college days and continued her dream. She got success in the QNBA most improved player award. Moreover, she is a member of the country’s national team, world university games, the Under 19 World Championship, and many more.

Daniel and Skylar’s Marriage

Diggins and Smith started their relationship status at Notre Dame. Smith proposed to her during his art exhibition in June 2016. After a year, in May 2017, they tied in the knot at the Museum of contemporary art in Chicago.

Daniel Smith Net Worth 2022

Daniel is earning a handsome amount of money and enjoying a luxurious life. According to the latest reports in 2022, the estimated net worth is $400k.