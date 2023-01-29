Sofia Jamora Bio, Professional Life, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Sofia Jamora is a popular bikini mannequin and also an Instagram star. She got famous when Frankies Bikinis discovered her. Sofia always uploads beautiful pictures on her account. Most of the photos could be seen in swimwear and stylish outfits.

Early and Professional Life

Sofia was born on 6th May 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Her mother raised her as she was a single parent. Sofia began her modeling career when the co-founder of Frankies Bikinis noticed her in Westlake. They were impressed with her beauty and asked her if she was interested in building a modeling career. That was an amazing beginning, and then her official career started.

After the first season with the brand, the model got many offers. She was very spontaneous and natural while posing in front of the camera in swimwear. Many bug and popular brands approached her, such as Lover Piper. In 2014, she got significant success. Her photos and videos brought many sponsors and offer for her. Moreover, she worked with other fashion brands such as Windsor, Tobi, and Oh Polly.

Most of the popular brands found her and made many offers. She worked for bikini.com and bikini luxe. Sofia signed up for the campaign with the famous clothing line named Freedom models and Forever 21. Furthermore, she contracted with Next Models.

She appeared in the music video “let me” in 2018. This song was really hit and got more than 140 million views. She always worked hard and earned money even from Instagram, with more than 2.7 million followers. In this way, she became a star in many of Zayn’s video songs.

Relationship Status

Sofia considers a big fashion icon. She always updates the audience about new trends through photos and videos. She is in love with Soencer Mow, a popular Instagram face. Her favorite musicians, Drake, Flume, and Kayatrande, are included.

Sofia Jamora Net Worth

Sofia Jamora’s net worth is almost $1 million. She got most of her money at a very young age from her fashion career and collaboration with bikini and clothing lines. Besides, Sofia also earned money being a part of advertisements and music videos.