Civil Defense Holds Firefighting Training of Soneri Bank Staff

By Arshad Farooq
Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Civil Defense Sahiwal holds firefighting training for Soneri Bank Branch Staff and provided them with information about fire extinguishers, first aid and rescue.

On the direction of Director Civil Defense Punjab, a series of trainings in commercial sectors is being conducted by Civil Defense Sahiwal under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik.

In this regard, Chief Instructor Muhammad Ishtiaq and Instructor Ghulam Rabbani at Soneri Bank Sahiwal trained the staff of the bank in firefighting.

Manager Soneri Bank appreciated the training of Civil Defense and hoped that the training would be continued in future also so that all the employees of the institution could be trained.

Chief Instructor Muhammad Ishtiaq said that trainings were being conducted on daily basis in industries, schools, colleges and commercial sectors in Sahiwal district with the aim of providing awareness to the people about accidents and in case of an accident to save oneself and others.

He said that students and employees should also impart this training to the people in their homes so that they could defend themselves in case of any accident.

