DC inaugurates Special Education School at Harappa Station

Harappa ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik paid a detailed visit to Harappa city and inaugurated the Special Education School. CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad also accompanied him.

Inaugurating the school for special children, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik said that education and training of special children is a collective responsibility of the society.

Social organizations and philanthropists should be the arm of the administration in the field of education. He said that the local community also should come forward to address the shortage of teachers in primary schools.

CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad said that the new recruitment would alleviate the shortage of teachers and improve the education system.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the services of educated unemployed youth should be sought for local schools.