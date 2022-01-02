Who is Sri Lankan Actress Yehali Tashiya in Sinf e Aahan

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Jan 2, 2022 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Pakistan’s top entertainment channel ARY popular drama Sinf e Aahan with actress Yehali Tashiya is currently being talked about everywhere.

In Sinf e Aahan, young Sri Lankan actress “Yehali Tashiya” is also showing the essence of acting. She has given her first interview, sharing her experience of travelling and working here in Pakistan.

According to interview details, Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya talked about her career including acting in a Pakistani drama. She was contacted by Col. Rohana Vikrama Singh after which Col. Umair Farooq from Pakistan contacted him.

According to Yehali, she was selected for the play based on her bio data and later she was auditioned online. And after her arrival in Pakistan, two members of the production house also cooperated with her in this regard.

She said that when she came to Pakistan, she found the people here hospitable and felt that caring for foreigners and loving them was in the blood of Pakistanis.

Yehali Tashiya thanked the Sri Lankan and Pakistan Army for giving her the opportunity to act in Sinf e Aahan and also thanked the producers of the play.