Star Wars Lightsabers: Everything that You Want to Know

When you talk about childhood, what thing comes first in your mind? If you are a child of the end of last century, you are definitely familiar with the popular Star Wars movies. It is a story about their Majesty’s lightsabers. J.J. Abrams, George Lucas, and others handle this image very well. Now kids want to know about star wars lightsabers.

Initially, it was just an introduction to the new age of cinema. They represent the real forerunner of today’s weapons and effects of science fiction movies. Now the question is, how much do you know about them? Re you crazy about star wars movies? Let’s learn about other details.

Origin of Lightsabers

Mr. Lucas is the inspiring personality of the entire story. The director followed his childhood in the story. He managed to combine everything to create absolute chaos. Many movies of youths came up with the idea of a Star Wars theme. Multiple changes occurred during the series, but their energy made all viewers speechless.

Lightsabers Cannot Pass through all Materials

The characteristic of lightsabers is that they can cut and resist any material. There is someone who can resist the power of the ostrich. His name is Zillo Beast, and his skin is resistant to many attacks, including attacks with the blade. This creature is at such a rate that Jedi can breathe a sigh of relief.

Crystal Color

Illum Caves, do you know? They are full of Kyber crystals whose color is strong and illuminate the caves. There are countless crystals to welcome the Jesi. The heroes can learn from them as they were not visible and colorless until the lightsabers came and gave them color to reveal their power.

Darth Vader’s Lightsabers

There are some moments with Darth Vader, who showed his sword. Lightsabers serve more as a way of intimidation because they want to overcome others with force. He sets his blade on first so he does not want to create a mess. So there is a brand new use of science fiction weapons.

Owner of Lightsabers

Let’s talk about the beginning of the story of your favorite movie or series. There are so many beautiful and memorable moments spent with the tv that increase the strength and power.

The interesting thing about star wars fans is that you can own lightsabers. The creation of the weapon is very strong and has become popular all around the world. Fans can get neo-pixel lightsabers with just one click. Many people over the age of 35 are buying these props more than younger people.

Lightsaber and Rifle Combination

There is a hall that exists in the star wars galaxy. It is awesome, as it sounds unbelievable. The combination of light mace and a burst is a very serious weapon. However, it also has a drawback. It works when we use the energy of the saber as a weapon and fires very fast and strong shots. Furthermore, these sabers can be fired five times which becomes unusable.

No Blood On This Weapon

Star Wars indicates a battle, a fight, but there is no blood in it. Thanks to the producers who skillfully created this film and bore a harsher name. The story will bring the family together, and every age person will enjoy it. Lightsabers never leave traces of blood, no matter how much powerful and dangerous weapons they have. The action takes place in a space with the blade’s immense heat and energy after stabbing and cutting. It is deadly but prevents mortal wounds.

Different Colors of Lightsaber

Colors always show some symbols like country, culture, and customs. In the beginning, the powerful weapon color was green and blue. After that, the series progressed, and new colors were introduced, which had new meanings.

The colors also talked more about the Jedi classes. The guardians were warriors and carried blue beams of light on their weapons. Guardsmen specialized in the force field and were recognizable by their yellow savers. Political personalities mostly use green color.