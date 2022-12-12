Tessa Thompson Net Worth, Early Life, Relationship and Other details

Tessa Thompson is coming back for the new Thor installment as the new King of Asgard. Do you want to know about Tessa Thompson’s net worth and life details? Let’s get started.

Early Life

Her full name is Tessa Lynne Thompson. Tessa was born on 3rd October 1983, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her childhood was spent in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Tessa is the daughter of popular singer and songwriter Marc Anthony Thompson.

However, her grandfather Booby Ramos was also an actor and musician. Tessa Thompson went to Santa Monica High School and participated in theatre plays. After that, she studied cultural anthropology at the same place.

Professional Life

Tessa started her theatre stage in the 2000s and portrayed the role of Ariel from The Tempest and Juliet role in Romeo and Juliet: Antebellum New Orleans 1836. Thompson made his first appearance on television in the CBD series Cold Case.

She got famous when she played the role of Jackie Cook in Veronica Mars and Grey’s Anatomy. Besides, she appeared in Life, Private and Heroes. Tessa also starred in the original series of BBC Copper’ in 2013. After three years, she played the role of West World.

In her most popular works, Creed and Creed II, Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and Men In Black: International. She was a member of a band named “Called a Ghost.”

Relationship Status

Thompson began her sexuality and her bisexual character was shown in Thor. She was in romantic relationshio with Janelle Monae as they were in deep love with each other. According to rumors, Thompson appeared in Monae’s music video for Yoga in 2015 and confirmed in 2018.

Tessa Thompson Net Worth

Tessa is American national actress and earned handsome amount of money from her career. According to sources, Tessa Thompson net worth is almost $4million. Her new marvel movie is coming out named Thor: Love and Thunder.