The Reality Series Cartel Crew Cast Salome Jackson’s Sister Gigi Shoot Dead

Salome Jackson came for the third season in the reality series Cartel Crew. She played the roles of Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores, Ali Cabrera Tapai, Eddie Soto, Carlos “Loz” Oliveros, Nicole Zavale, Michael Zavala, Michael Blanco, Stephanie Acevedo, and Mike “Majix” Yuen.

She returned for the show as she was also seen with her sister Giselle Gigi Rengifo. She was dead at a party in May 2021. The shooter’s name was Michael McGowan.

Salome Sister Gigi

Her sister is 17 years old and shot dead in Miami. After her death, the hashtag #justiceforgigi inspired family and friends. The shooter was charged with manslaughter after he was arrested. However, after two weeks, he was released from jail and pleaded not guilty to court.

Salome sister’s death was not an accident and started no justice in Miami. She referred to a video that clearly showed off gum with a bullet. Well, Salome demanded justice and wrote on Instagram, “every day is a fight, and we would not let up voices are heard.

They can watch and hate, but my family is everything. We cry, and this emptiness that we have in our hearts and will never be filled by this man decided to take one of ours. Being scared to fight the system as children were taught to protect will never happen. We want justice!” everyone fought for Gigi’s justice using the hashtag #Justice4Gigi.

Salome Jackson Early life

Salome and her sister have the same date of birth and have reached the age of 31. Her father belongs to Columbia, and her mother is black from Houston, Texas. Her father had connections with cartels in Miami, Florida. He also went to jail with the criminal organization. Her father is in prison, and she also visits him.

She had a chaotic childhood. Salome was also held at gunpoint and living on the run between New York and Texas. Therefore, her home was also raided by cops.

Plastic Surgery and Transgender

There are so many rumors regarding Salome’s plastic surgery. She never denied the speculations. Transgender also commented on online platforms and surrounded her.

Her best friend D.Smith said she does not feel offended to be called a transgender person. Salome’s height is five feet and seven inches. Moreover, she posted herself as hot on social media, such as Instagram, with more than 261k followers.

Professional Life

Salome is an artist, singer, and tv media personality. She joined Cartel Crew in 2019 in a supporting role. Her role was promoted in the third season. Before that, she appeared in Love and Hip Hop season five. She also sang Rick Ross’s single Thug Cry, which also aired on Spotify and Soundcloud.

Net worth of Salome Jackson

Salome earns a handsome amount of money. According to sources, her net worth is $500k.

Relationship Status of Salome Jackson

Salome Jackson has set some rules for herself, revealing that she does not date guys from the same industry. Moreover, Salome also explained that she is very strict and believes in long-term relationships. She has an attractive personality with a good sense of humor. Salome said that her boyfriend was messy.

She also said that once she got engaged but he cheated on me. Therefore, she was scared of dating but now fell in love and wants to start again. Basically, her boyfriend’s mother did not like her and thought she was a gold digger.

These differences between them parted them. The second reason is that he did not support her musical career. Well, now Salome is in a romantic relationship with American rapper Lil Scrappy, and they were seen in Love & Hip Hop stint.