Tia Carrere Net Worth, Bio, Career, and Death Rumors

Tia Carrere is popular because of her work on ‘General Hospital, a soap opera. It was not her first project; before that, she appeared, in reality, in tv shows, and her career emerged. She is an actress, singer, and model. Her most notable work was in “Lilo $Stitch.” Let’s here talk about Tia Carrere’s net worth and all other details.

Early life

Tia was born on 2nd January 1967 in Honolulu. Her parents’ names are Alexander Janairo and Duhinio Janeiro. Tia has always wanted to become a singer and actress since childhood.

In 1985, she competed in a star search show and ended up in sixth place. Moreover, she appeared in “Airwolf, ” which was broadcasted in 1985. She faced failure initially but then caught some people’s attention and starred in Aloha Summer.

Professional Life

Tia Carrere appeared in Wayne’s World in 1992, in which she performed the role of his girlfriend. Well, her passion for music was always bigger than the movie, so she released her first album ‘dream’ in 1993.

After that, the second was released in 2007, named Hawaiiana. The third came after two years, named Ikena, and it won a grammy award in 2011. The fourth album, “ Huana Ke Aloha,” won four Grammy awards.

Tia Carrere Net Worth

Tia Carrere earned money from her music and acting career. According to sources, Tia Carrere net worth is almost $5 million. This was raised enormously over the years.

Death Rumors

On social media, the death rumors of Tia Carrer were circulated. Everyone was surprised; why was it? Maybe the reason is she was a victim of a death hoax.

Well, this was dismissed by her representatives, and she started avoiding the public eye. She is working on new projects, but she doesn’t think public attention is necessary at this time.