Usman Mirza Case : Blackmailed Couple Recant Their Statement

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) In Usman Mirza Case, a new twist has emerged and the blackmailed boy and girl recant their statements and refuse to identify the accused and his friends.

According to the details, in Sector E-11 of the federal capital Islamabad, a case of sexual harassment of a young boy and a girl came to light a few days ago. Usman Mirza, the accused was making nude videos of them and forcing them to have sex. The video went viral on social media.

Islamabad police registered a case against Usman Mirza and his friends and arrested all the culprits during the operation. But now the boy and the girl have refused to identify the accused. Both the plaintiffs have recanted their statements and recorded their statements in the trial court. The girl said in her statement that the police have made the whole matter themselves,