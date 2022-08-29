Wes Below Deck In Upcoming Season As A New Deckhand!

Below Deck season is coming again for the ninth time. The show will be starting with the entry of captain Lee Rosbach who was also part of season 5.

In other cast stars, we will see chief stew heather chase, Jessica Albert, Fraser Oldender, deckhands Wes O’Dell, Rayna Lindsay, and Jale Foulger. Here we will talk about the entry of Wes in Below Deck.

Life of Wes O’Dell

Wes was born in Jacksonville, Florida. His full name is Wesley O’Dell, and there is not much detail regarding the family. On Facebook, in the family section, he mentioned the names of two brothers, Derek Kincaid and Zachary James. Moreover, another family member is a cousin named Shaniah Cymone.

Once in 2019, Wes shared a glimpse of his family and posted a picture of him when he was a kid with his grandmother. In the caption, he wrote, “I miss you so much Gram, you are my North star, my heart and m compass.”

Now he is living in Charlotte, Amalie, United States.

Professional Life

Wes Below Deck star began his career as a First Mate at Nightwind II Charters in March 2013. After that, he contributed as captain at New Horizons and Breakaway Charters on the US Virgin island.

He joined Classic Cruises of Newport – home to schooner Madeleine and Rum Runner II as captain in 2018. Now he is the owner of Nightwind II Charters.

Below Deck Season 9

The trailer of Below Deck season 9 has been out with the entry of Captain Lee Rosbach. He appeared in the fifth season, and in his replacement, Captain Sean Meagher performed. He is taking things with somewhat of a hands-on management style. The trailer revealed by saying, “leaving the dock with a new captain and new crew, tensions are high.”

Well, it seems that some of the charter guests are getting challenging, and Heather will catch up in it. Viewers are also exploring the absence of Captain lee. But this mystery will not remain so long because he will come back and join the crew.