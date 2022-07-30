Who Is SSSniper Wolf? What Is The Relation With Ranya Lasagna

SSSniper wold is a popular female game who shares her enthusiasm for gaming with millions of people worldwide. She has been playing the game since childhood. Her sister, Ranya Lasagna is also a gamer Youtuber.

She has a Youtuber channel where she shares about her video gaming. Now she has become a well-known YouTuber and key personality in esports.

Early Life and Family

The real name of SSSniper wolf is Alia Maria, Lia Shelesh, born in the United Kingdom. She was born on 22nd October 1992. She shifted to the United States at the age of six. Moreover, her sister Ranya Lasagna is also a Youtuber and also has two younger brothers.

She did not enjoy her childhood privileges as they lived in a single apartment in England. Before becoming a Youtuber, she tried her best in educational institutions. She got her high school education at a nearby school. Alia took an interest in pharmacy and started studying chemistry and pharmacology.

After a year, she was dissatisfied and decided to continue her career in nursing. During this time, she was used to playing the game Metal Gear Solid and came up with the gaming identity known as SSSniper wolf. She experimented on different games in which call of Duty, Misty Cosplay, Black Ops 2, and many more are included.

Alia Maria YouTube Journey

Lia started the Youtuber channel in 2013 and got millions of subscribers. Lia spent most of the time playing on call of duty initially. After some years, she focused on reaction videos and DIY videos. She became the most subscribed female content channel in English in July 2020.

SSSniper wolf always loves to create and craft her outfits in gaming. After some time, she also started another channel named @littlelia, which was dedicated to DIY Clothing, beauty tips, and fashion.

Alia was a major anime culture supporter and participated in the cosplay craze. Well, in a short time, she became a YouTuber sensation and collaborated with many companies such as Ubisoft, EA, and Disney.

She said herself, “ I am always a weird girl ad wanted to show that girls can also be good at playing video games too.”

Ranya Lasagna and SSSniper Wolf Relation

SSSnper and Ranya Lasagna are gamer Youtuber. They posted their best videos on the channel.

Defamation Compliant

Once, she was sued in 2016 by Engimahood after she claimed he was a convicted sex offender. She was detained twice and charged with armed robbery in 2013 when she hit the security guard and resisted arrest. Once, she was arrested in 2016 because of a violent altercation with her partner.

Awards

SSSniper wolf was nominated for a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award in the category of Favorite Gamer in 2019. On this, she also faced criticism and started toning down her gaming content.

Relationship Status

Lia was in a relationship with Youtuber Evan Sausages for some time.

Social Media Presence

SSSniperwolf is active on social media such as On YouTube under the name @SSSniper wolf with 29.5 million subscribers, on Instagram with over 5.2 million subscribers, on Twitter with one million, and On TikTok with more than 16.9 million followers. Fans purchase her Wolf Pack goods like hoodies, phone covers, etc., which are available on her site.