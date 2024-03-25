 Willow Harper: Interesting Facts About TikTok Model and Star 

Willow Harper is a popular TikTok model and star who gained fame from lip-syncs and mesmerizing dance videos. Her TikTok account is under the username @willowbabyxo, and she has remarkable fans, around 240k. She frequently incorporates music from acclaimed artists such as Lil Vada. Willow gained popularity in her early life stage. People want to know about Willow Harper’s age, career, relationship status, etc., so delve into it and explore her personality.

Early and Professional Life

The well-known content creator, ASMR artist, and model Willow was born in Canada on 22nd February 1997. She started her career on YouTube, with over 100k subscribers. Most of the time, Willow shares videos like cooking, dancing, gaming, and more. Furthermore, she maintains a Facebook page through which she provides updates and links to other online platforms. No information is available regarding her schooling and higher studies. One of her siblings, Ava, is a renowned star on TikTok. Further, there is no detail about her family, like her parents, etc.

Willow started getting fame as a content creator, artist, and model on multiple social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and OnlyFans. She is well-recognized for her lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok, with more than 240k followers. Furthermore, on her YouTube Channel, she showcases her activities like cooking, dancing, and gaming, where she has over 100k subscribers. She also operates an OnlyFans account, where fans can find exclusive content.

Physical Attributes

Everyone is impressed that Willow is so young and gained popularity at a young age. Right now Willow Harper is 26 years old. The beautiful young model has blonde hair and blue eyes. Willow’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches, and she weighs around 52 kg. She has tattoos on her arms and legs that make her more attractive.

Relationship Status

According to some sources, Willow Harper is romantically involved with Jesse. He frequently appears in her videos, but they have never confirmed their relationship.

Social Media Platforms

Willow Harper is active on social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, only fans, and Facebook. She has a massive fan following on all these platforms, where she posts videos from gaming to cooking.

Willow Harper Net Worth

According to sources, Willow Harper’s estimated net worth is $1 million, which she earned through Social media platforms.