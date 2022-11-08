Wimbledon 2022: Is Taylor and His girlfriend Morgan Riddle the most glamorous Wag of all?

Recently, everyone saw glamorous posses of tennis WAGs cheer on their parents. Two weeks before the tournament kicks off, and a new queen bee of SW19 could be crowned. The 24 years old Morgan Riddle is the glamorous girlfriend of US tennis Taylor Fritz. He is the world number 14 who takes on Australian Jason Kubler in the fourth round.

She used Tiktok and Instagram for private jet flights, beach holidays, trips, shopping trips, and source seats to travel around the world and support her sports star beau. Morgan uses social media to promote shopping collaborations and showcases her wardrobe. Fritz pictured during his second-round match against Britain’s Alistair Gray.

She grew up in Minnesota and lives in Los Angeles, California, they spent most of their time together and shares a son with her ex-wife Raquel Pedraza. Now she is in London and has squeezed in a shopping spree at Selfridges and a sightseeing visit to Big Ben while watching Fritz on the court at Wimbledon.

Riddle went to New York’s city Wagner College and graduated there in 2019. She got a bachelor’s degree in English language and Literature. After that, she began a job as a media director in Minneapolis called Love Your Melon and covered entertainment and lifestyle news for the YouTube account Hollywire.

Morgan celebrated with Taylor his victory against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She began working at the digital marketing agency MuteSix as an influencer campaign manager before moving to Gamers Outreach. It is a nonprofit organization that provides entertainment to hospitalized families in July 2021.

They started dating in June 2020 and celebrated their second anniversary. Fritz wrote, ‘ I love you and can’t wait for all the fun times still head for us. Thank you for all the love and support, and make an amazing team.’

Morgan is fully settled into the WAG lifestyle and shares in the day-in-the-life videos that when you start dating a professional tennis player, everyone travels the world, drinks, champagne, and goes to tennis matches.

The clip has been viewed more than seven million times, and she took a sip of champagne while sitting in front of palm trees and wearing a green floral dress and sunglasses.

There was a clip when one of them kissed in front of the Eiffel Tower, and then in the third clip with the title “ day in the life of a tennis girlfriend, “ documented her day from start to finish and that clip got more than 200,000 views. Morgan flaunts her luxurious life on Instagram and TikTok and racked up more than 220,000 followers and five million likes across her videos.

She was posing in a private jet as could be seen in the snaps shared first on Instagram, and then the TikTok jumped forward to 3 pm. Then at 5 pm, she began her hair and makeup before heading to her boyfriend’s match at 6:30 pm.

Morgan is a huge tennis fan and always made sure to show her support for her boyfriend and the sport online. However, she got more than three million times on TikTok. She was determined to make tennis cool while sharing various facts about it.

Morgan uses social media to document outfits like the one above. Players compete in tournaments in 31 countries in different cities like Paris, Dubai, Shanghai, Rome, Cabom London, etc. Every match gives a certain amount of money and gets more points.

There was an Instagram post in which Morgan poses in a bikini in Miami, Tennis tournaments with the caption that ‘ not your casual sporting event with hot dogs and beer, you can expect champagne, strawberries, and cream.’

Taylor was raised in San Diego, California after winning the junior US Open in 2015 and won his first match at a major tournament at the US Open in 2017.

Before that, he was married to a tennis player named Raque Pedraza, and they tied in the knot in 2016. After a year, a son was born named Jordan Fritz, and then announced in December 2019 that they were divorcing.

He reached the Australian Open for the third round in 2021 and was defeated by Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

After that, he succeeded in 15th at the Dubai championships, 22nd at the Miami Open, and 30th at the French Open. Besides, he beat Tommy Paul at the 2021 St Petersburg open before the finale.