Winnipeg’s Manitoba Has a Lot to Offer: From Lush Green Open Spaces to a Hyped Art Scene, Find Out Why You Should Visit Manitoba

Manitoba is located in the centre of Canada. It is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, and, with so much diversity between its most southern and northern points, this city has many spectacular sites and places to visit. If you’re planning a trip to this part of the world, here are some of the things you should check out while you’re here:

The Lush Green Open Spaces

If you’re looking for a location for your next holiday with lots of lush green open spaces, Winnipeg, Manitoba, might be it. As well as having some gorgeous places where you can walk, it also has some fantastic scenery.

Visitors to Manitoba could even walk to Pisew Falls and see the waterfall in all its glory from one of the viewing platforms or suspension bridges. Once there, if you’re feeling fit, you can then take a 22km hike to the Kwasitchewan Falls, which is the highest waterfall in Manitoba.

If this isn’t for you, you can let your friends go on the hike while you relax, enjoy the views, and play online games. There are lots of online gaming sites in Manitoba for you to enjoy as Shallyn of Bonus.ca rates.

See the Northern Lights

One of the main reasons people travel to Canada is to watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky. The great news is that Manitoba has some of the best spots to see these lights. Peak viewing time is from January to March.

The Hyped Art Scene

Whether or not you’re an art lover, you must visit the Winnipeg Art Gallery in Manitoba. This art gallery was first opened over 100 years ago and is the sixth-largest gallery in Canada. It is home to the largest collection of contemporary art in the world. As well as this, it has a dedicated Inuit Art Centre, which houses a whopping 10,000+ pieces of art.

Watch Polar Bears in the Wild

Manitoba is one of the coldest cities in the world, which is why polar bears choose to live here. If you want to see polar bears and beluga whales swimming and roaming free, take a trip to Churchill, located on Hudson Bay’s shores.

Visit Winnipeg

Winnipeg is the capital of Manitoba. It has several of the city’s top attractions, including museums, national historic sites, and The Forks. As well as this, it’s also home to the Assiniboine Park Zoo. This zoo is home to nearly 200 animal species and is one of Canada’s most popular tourist attractions.

Attend a Festival

Manitoba has several festivals throughout the year. Here are some of the most popular ones:

RAW:amond – this is a culinary festival that takes place on the frozen river each winter. Chefs come from all around the world to create dishes for this event.

Festival du Voyageur- this festival celebrates Canada’s French heritage and fur trading past. It is the largest festival in Western Canada.

Winnipeg Folk Festival – this is a music festival which draws people from all around the world.

Folklorama – this is the longest-running and largest multicultural festival in the world. It offers everything from music and dancing to cultural traditions and ethnic food. This festival is often attended by some of the most fashionable celebrities in the world .

Check Out the Human Rights Museum

Another place you need to check out while visiting Winnipeg, Manitoba, is the Human Rights Museum. This museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to human rights. Inside the museum, visitors get the opportunity to participate in several interactive exhibits.

Canada’s central province, Manitoba, is well-known for being home to the world’s polar bear capital. However, this isn’t the only attraction worth checking out while there. This stunning city also has many lush green open spaces, a hyped art scene, beautiful lakes, and world-class museums. Why not check it out?