XXXTentacion Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Award, And Death

XXXTentacion is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. His real name is Jahesh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. Everyone wants to know XXXTentacion’s net worth and all other details. Let’s know about him.

Mahesh worked on multiple genres like Emo rap, lo-fi, trap, scream rap, SoundCloud rap, hip hop, and alternative R&B.

He loved to play vocals. He got famous in the industry in 2013 and remained at his peak till 2018. He worked with some popular labels such as Caroline, Bad Vibes Forever, Empire, and Capitol. Mahesh started a YouTube channel

and also worked with a lot of celebrities such as Ronny J, Ski Mask The Slump, Trippie Redd, and many more.

XXX has become a prominent character in hip-hop, and people know him because of his unique style.

Early Life

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy’s date of birth is 23rd January 1998 in Plantation, Florida. He was raised by his grandmother Collette Jones. He was expelled from middle school and then he fell in love with rock and nu-metal and played guitar and piano. XXXTentacion was dropped in the tenth grade because of suffering from depression and insecurity.

Career

In 2013, he released a song ‘Gun/Flock’ and connected with other rappers in juvenile detention. Jahesh adopted the “XXXTentacian and began to release music on Soundcloud. He released his first EP ‘ The Fall,’ in 2014.

He faced many legal issues and worked on his debut album, named bad Vibes Forever, in 2016. He went to prison in 2017 and, after he came out, released more studio albums and mix tapes like “ I Need Jesus.”

The Revenge Tour, Revenge, and Look At Me is his best work. On behalf of her work, Jahesh was nominated for four awards and won two of them. One was the American music award for favorite album 2018 for his work in 17

and second, won the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards for Best new hip hop artist for his work in XXXTentacion

Relationship Status

XXXTentacion’s father’s name is Mr.Dwayne; he remained in jail on the RICO charges, while his mother’s name is Mrs. Cleopatra, who is a housewife. He had two siblings named Aiden and Arianna.

His current marital status is single, but he was in a romantic relationship with Geneva Ayala from 2013 to 2018. After that, he had a sexual relationship with Jenesis Sanchez. After his death, her mother revealed it, and his child’s name was Gekyume. Besides, he has a relationship with Billie Eilish O’Connell and Indya Marie.

XXXTentacion Net Worth

Tentacion was an American rapper who earned a lot of money. At the time of death, XXXTentacion net worth was $5 million. His music was driven by his own intense feelings of emotional strife and depression.

Besides his musical success, he also struggled with legal issues his entire life.

Death of XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion died on 18th June 2018 in Florida, USA. It is because of multiple gunshot wounds on the throat. Once two armed men approached him and took the Louis Vuitton bag that was full of cash worth $50,000. They snatched it and killed him.

At Broward Health North Hospital, he was announced dead. Thousands of fans participated in his funeral. A private funeral was arranged and entombed in a Mausoleum at Gardens of Boca Raton Memorial Park, Florida, USA.