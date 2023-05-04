Agent00 Net Worth, Bio, Early and Professional Life, and Other Details

Everyone is familiar with the popular YouTube Star Agent00. Another reason for the popularity is the videogamer’s top NBA 2k game sources on Agent 00 YouTube channel. He is bringing more and more content to his channel and has more than 1.67 million subscribers. Everyone wants to know about Agent00 net worth, age, bio, and all other details. Agent 00 started his channel named CallMeAgent00 in January 2013 and posted three months later from Grand Theft Auto.

Early Life

Agent 00 was born on 23rd April 1996 in Canada. His real name is Din Muktar. There is not so much information regarding his family and siblings. He is a Canadian YouTuber who is also popular as a videogame. Agent00 made his source on YouTube, editing montages for friends who were professional gamers. He always uploaded his content by building the foundation of editing skills to mature into a full-fledged, full-time maker frequently.

He talks about the things like being an editor, and a more interesting part of the NBA 2l community on youtube was developmentally related to his profession on the platform. So he became the top loyal’s creator.

Education

Agent00 went to Brock University in Ontario, Canada, from 2014 to 2018. He got his bachelor’s degree in sports management and fitness administration.

Physical Appearance

Agent00 height is five feet and six inches, and weighs 1172 kg.

Career

Agent00 started his YouTube channel in 2013 with the name CallMeAgent00. He uploaded the content from Grand Theft Auto, and now the channel has more than 1.67 million subscribers. He is well known because of his best NBA 2k20 gamers and making his start editing montages for his friends. Now, he has become a full-time gamer and produces two videos per week or more. However, his gaming skills are amazing, and he uses the channel to highlight his comedic side.

Agent00 Net Worth

According to sources, Agent00’s net worth is almost $1-5 million, and the main source of earnings is the Youtube channel. He made so much money from this as if someone gets 200000 views per day from multiple sources; then the person can generate revenue of $1000 per day. Youtube earning depends on multiple factors like which device you are using, the position of the viewers, ad inventory, ads, how many times are displayed on the video, kind of content, etc.

In addition, there is also a business, Google Preferred. Firms can make goal ads top 5% of most popular content. The rates are more expensive than normal. Besides, YouTubers make extra money from YouTube Red viewers who pay a regular fee to view bonus content on YouTube Plus. The longer the video is watched, the more money you get.

Agent00 became the collegiate sports manager and named Kobe Bryant, their favorite player in 2016. He also uploaded video game content for a decade and got his hands on the Dazzle Capture Card during the sixth standard. He began editing Call of Duty montages for his professional buddies. He learned a lot in four to five years and grew his channel.

After bouncing on many games, he finally landed on NBA 2k14. All his high school friends decided to get NBA 2k14 at launch. They purchased and played every day after school. Therefore, he uploaded more and more content on the platform and then saw some traction.

Social Media Appearance

Agent00 is active on other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.