Alexander George Hesterberg III father in Law Helmet Huber Has Passed Away

Susan Lucci’s husband, Helmut Huber, passed away at the age of 84. He was a tv producer and died on Long Island, New York. The family stated, “A family man was a loyal friend, loved them deeply, had an amazing sense of humor, practical problem solver, and lived his fullest life.

He formerly raced motorcycles in Austria and was a first-rate skier and avid golfer, belonging to Garden City Club and Westhampton Country Club. No one knows the reason for his death; therefore, people want to know

His wife said that Helmet’s loss is tremendous for all who loved and knew him. He was an amazing father, husband, friend, ad grandfather. So family asks for privacy in this difficult time.

Susan Lucci and Helmet’s Children

They had two children named Liza Huber and Andreas Huber. Liza’s date of year was 1975, and she was an actress. She is 47 years old and best known for her role as Gwen in the soap opera Passions. Liza was part of the show from 1999 to 2008.

Alexander George Hesterberg III, Liza’s Husband and Children

She had a successful career; however, she took retirement because of her family and her own business named Sage Spoonfuls. Liza’s husband’s name is Alexander George Hesterberg III. They have four sons named Royce, Brendan, Hayden, and Mason.

In one of the interviews, Liza revealed that her son Brendan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Her mother, Susan, said she has proud of her daughter and how she handles Brandan’s condition. The second child of Susan was Andreas, who was born in 1988. He worked as the CEO of a Local media company in New York.

After completing study in school and college, he continued his passion for golf. Moreover, he also won the Bug Eat Championship at Georgetown University in 1998. Besides, he also took a break from golf because he wanted to seek a Wall Street Job. Well, he also appeared on Disney’s Big Break Gold in 2013.

Relationship of Susan and Helmut Huber

Susan and Helmut met first time in 1965 in New York. At that time, she was only 18 years old. She was a college student, and Helmut was a chef. They got close and then married in 1969. Once Helmut claimed in an interview in 1999 that she was her first love, and Susan also said in a Fox News interview, that she is lucky to have Helmut.

