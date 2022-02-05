Ali Ahmed Kurd – A Hope against Dictators

Ali Ahmad Kurd is a Pakistani lawyer who has served as president of the Pakistan Supreme Court Bar Association and is active in the country’s Lawyers’ Movement.

He was born in Quetta in 1948 and is a member of the well-known Baloch tribe of Kurds, which is linked to the Magsi Balochis. He studied at the Government Special High School in Quetta and earned a bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) from the University of Baluchistan. He is known for his aggressive statements and open criticism of General Pervaiz Musharraf.

He began his legal career as main counsel for Mr. Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, in the reference brought against him by General Pervez Musharraf. His strong tone during a lecture on “Separation of Powers and Judicial Independence” at the Supreme Court in Islamabad drew the ire of the army and General Musharraf’s system.

His addresses to bar councils are historically significant. In Pakistan’s history, no one has ever addressed a military ruler or the army in such a confrontational tone on live television. On April 29, 2007, Kurd was arrested in Quetta on allegations of instigating crowds during the year-old absentia burial of Nawab Akbar Bugti. He was released when lawyers protested.

According to Mr. Kurd, the ISI and MI have become symbols and instruments of state terror in the hands of the military regime. He alleged Musharaf was using agencies to intimidate lawyers. His and Munir A. Malik’s homes were set on fire as a consequence. He cleared that if they were to win the revolution, they would ensure that every citizen received justice, and that if they did not, they would sacrifice their lives for the country.

Ali Ahmed Kurd was elected president of the supreme court bar on October 28, 2008. He received 854 votes, while his opponent received 401.

According to President of the Supreme Court Bar Ali Ahmed Kurd, the return of Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and other justices will provide stability to the country. He made a U-turn and endorsed [PPP], and he has since stated his ambition to enter politics. His popularity quickly changed to dislike, and he came under attack from a variety of quarters, including the legal community.

