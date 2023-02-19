American Housewife Cast, Release Date, and Plot of Season 6

American housewife is a popular American tv sitcom and always receives a great response from the audience. It is a comedy series, and five seasons have already down. Now everyone is asking about the sixth season, so let’s know who the American Housewife cast is, the release date, and the upcoming season’s storyline.

American Housewife Season 6

American housewife is a popular comedy series narrated by Katie. Katie is a strong mother and raised her family in a wealthy environment filled with perfect wives and their perfect offspring.

Sarah Dunn is the creator of the series American Housewife. The stars are Katy Mixon, Daniel and Diedrich Bader. Multiple series writers include Sarah Dunn, Anthony Lombardo, Nick Roth, Ed Herro, Kenny, and many more.

The first season concluded in 23 episodes, the second in 24 episodes, the third in 23 episodes, the fourth in 20 episodes, and then the fifth concluded in 13 episodes. All the seasons have amazing episode titles. Some amazing names of season 5 were Under Pressure, Encourage – Discourage, etc.

The running time of each episode was around 22 minutes. The series was made under eight sisters productions, Kapital Entertainment, ABD Signature, and Weiner & Schwartz productions. Now, people are asking about the sixth season of the American housewife. So let’s know what will happen next.

Disney ABC domestic television distributed the series, and it arrived on ABC. Now let’s talk about the announcement of the next season.

American Housewife Season 6 Announcement

The sixth season is not announced yet. The series was canceled in March 2021 after the fifth season. Now let’s see what happens next.

American Housewife Cast for Upcoming Season

If the season is renewed, then the expected American housewife cast would be Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Ali Wong as Doris, Carly Hughes as Angela, Leslie Bibb as Viv, Jessica St. Clair as Chloe Brown Mueller, Wendie Malick as Kathryn, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Duke Otto, Johnny Sequoyah, and Meg Donnelly as Taylor Betsy Ross Otto, Logan Pepper as Cooper Bradford, Amarr M. Wooten as Eyo, Evan O’Toole as Franklin, Sara Rue as Nancy Granville, Jeannette Sousa as Suzanne, Carly Craig as Tara Summers, Barret Swatek as Sage, and Jerry Lambert as Principal Ablin.

Review of American Housewife Season 5

The season always got positive reviews. So we can say that if the sixth season reveals, the audience will really appreciate it. It will start where the fifth ended. At the end of the fifth season, the City Council election ended with Greg and Ablin in a tie.

The last tie of the city was in 1792, and the charter’s provision just for ties Greg and Albin were forced to have a duel. The official said the duel is ably done with paintball guns. Katie reveals that she is pregnant, so let’s see what happens next.

Release Date of American Housewife Season 6

American Housewife season has not been revealed yet. If the season is renewed, then hopefully, the sixth season will release in 2023.

American Housewife Season 1 aired on ABC from 11th October 2016 to 16th May 2017. American Housewife Season 2 was aired from 27th September 2017 to 16th May 2018 on ABC.

American Housewife Season 3 was aired from 26th September 2018 to 21st May 2019 on ABC. American Housewife Season 4 was aired from 27th September 2019 to 13th May 2020 on ABC.

American housewife season 1 premiered in October 2016, the second in September 2017, the third season aired in September 2018, the fourth in September 2019, and the fifth premiered in October 2020 and ended in 2021. So we expect the sixth season to renew this year in September or October.

Trailer

There is no official trailer for the sixth season; however, you can see the previous season’s trailer of complete episodes on ABC. No doubt it is worth watching the series, and it always received a good response from the audience. In the American housewife cast, strong characters played amazing roles. The plot is amazing; therefore, everyone appreciated the previous seasons. So stay with us for further updates.