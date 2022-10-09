Andrea Canning Age, Relationship, and Kids. Is Andrea Pregnant in 2022?

Andrea canning is the mother of six children, and according to Netizens, she is expecting a second child. Andrea grew up in the province of Ontario in Canada. She studied radio and television arts at Ryerson Polytechnic University. After that, Andrea studied psychology at the University of Western Ontario. Here we will talk about Andrea Canning Age and his personal life.

Relationship Status of Andrea Canning and Tony Bancroft

Tony Bancroft is the husband of Andrea Canning. He is a financial analyst and former fighter pilot serving the United States Marine Corps. He sends his family and shares lovely images. They married in 2008 and are happy in every situation.

Is Andrea pregnant, Baby Bump Rumor?

Andrea canning Age is 49 years old and there are rumors about Andrea’s pregnancy. People say that Andrea is expecting another child. Fans think she is having another child and she is already the mother of six children. Her tummy was bulging out somewhat and posted two hours earlier. She wore a blue floral dress and looked stunning.

During in last trimester, the dateline journalist revealed her pregnancy news. According to sources, she used to conceive their youngest kid, and the operation resulted in one male embryo for the couple and cried, ‘It worked.’ She said her daughters are excited and have a new brother and can’t wait to meet him.

They are surprised because they are used to all these girls but definitely excited. When my three-year-old comes over to my stomach, she says in a cute way, ‘Hi, baby brother.’ The couple was given two embryos and had to choose the healthier one.

Her delivery was slowed down by problems like an attached placenta and blamed on her having given birth to multiple children.

Andrea’s Kids With One & Two Year of Age Gap

Andrea and her husband Tony have six children in which five girls and one boy is included. Anna is the oldest child and celebrated her thirteenth birthday in March.

Her second daughter is eleven years, old, Kiki is nine years, Georgia is 7, Elle is 6, and Tripp is three years old. Canning gave birth to George on 18 June after Tripp. The parents have already five daughters. She considered herself the luckiest mommy.