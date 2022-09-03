Are Doug Fillmore and Seinne Fleming Engaged ? Let’s Talk About It

Doug Fillmore has engaged Seinne Fleming. Seinne announced this news on Instagram with the picture and gave the caption, “ I knew he was the one from the moment when I met him. I never felt the way I felt for him. he has become my best friend and truly the kindest and loving person I have ever known.

He put up all my antics, exactly who I am. He planned the most amazing day and a complete surprise. The most amazing weekend of my life. I said yes to my favorite person and sweetest person too. I am excited to build an incredible life with you — love beyond words!!

On the other side, Doug Fillmore wrote, “ Words can not describe this moment. I must say nobody has ever made me feel the way you did. I love you always and forever, @seinnefleming.” The couple was flooded with good wishes from a handful of fellow bachelor and bachelorette alums, including Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Life of Doug Fillmore

Doug was born on 9th September 1990. David L Fillmore and Tracy K Lukaces are his parents. Doug has two sisters named Amy and Sara Fillmore. Sara graduated from the University of Cincinnati, and Amy graduated from the Ohio State University.

Her sister, Amy, worked as a design assistant at Tracie McGarity Interiors, at Zoe Feldman Design Inc, publicist at Block Korenbrot Public Relations and Film Publicity, and International and foreign languages for Netflix. Doug went to the university of Cincinnati and studied marketing and international business.

Doug got a BBA degree in 2013. He also joined Swinburne University in 2012. After graduation, he worked at Nestle as a talent acquisition for five months before working as a digital marketing operations coordinator. Doug Fillmore served as a digital operation associate for two years. Besides, he worked at Zacuto Group Inch as a director for nine months.

Doug and Seine Fleming’s relationship

Dough and Seinne Fleming began dating in March 2018 and then made public in September 2018. Seinne wrote that her life after Douge became amazing. Dough introduced her on Instagram with the caption “What A Catch.” Doug got down on his knees and proposed to her in August 2021, and Seinne said Yes to her man.

Facts about Fleming

Doug Fleming’s height is five feet and two inches. His net worth is $600k. Harold Fillmore and Betty Fillmore are grandparents. His grandfather is an OSU graduate and a veteran of WWII and Korea and died at the age of 93.

Doug’s fiance’s name is Seinne Fleming, who is a popular reality star.

She was born on 2nd March 1990 in the United States. Seinne graduated from Yale University with a B.A in Economics. She performed with the Yale Dramatic Association. Her name was mentioned in Miss Teen long beach in 2017.