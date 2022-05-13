Murder convict sentenced to death in Arifwala city

Arifwala ( The Breaking Times News – Muhammad Inaam Butt )

The court, while delivering its verdict in the triple murder case, has ordered the killer father to be sentenced to death three times and fined Rs one lakh.

According to details, Ahmad Yar’s wife used to forbid him from drug addiction in the suburban village 83 EB. In the same grief, the father strangled and killed his three young daughters. The accused also severely injured his wife Shakila Kausar with a sharp instrument.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Rana sentenced the accused Ahmed Yar Baloch to death and fined him Rs 100,000.

This tragic incident happened in the year 2017. In which the heartless father killed his three daughters Zainab, Zunera and Maryam with a sharp instrument. The case against the accused was registered at Saddar police station Arifwala.

