By : Arshad Farooq Butt

Urdu is the second largest language in the world which is understood and spoken in many countries including Pakistan, India, UAE, Canada and USA.

Many countries of the world, realizing the importance of Urdu, have directed their news networks to launch Urdu online newspapers to reach new audience.

Independent Urdu, Voice of America, DW and BBC Urdu are major news companies that have launched websites, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts for Urdu speaking community.

BBC World Service launched BBC Urdu as the urdu language station. BBC Urdu News Website offers news in Urdu and provides access to many services like features and Multimedia. It covers all the issues that urdu community face. Whether these issues are related to India or any other country.

BBC Urdu Radio Service

Broadcasting House in London and Pakistan offers BBC Urdu Radio Service. BBC South & East asia bureau in New Delhi also provides online access to radio broadcasts. The target audience are Pakistanis & Indians.

BBC New Urdu has spread its services and now News in Pashto and Arabic are also broadcasting to reach new audience who can’t speak and understand Urdu language. BBC World News Urdu also has a children’s channel CBeebies for Pakistanis and Indians.