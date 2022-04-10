BBC Urdu reveals Inside Story of Saturday Night at PM House

Islamabad ( BBC Urdu – Inside Story )

Extraordinary activities took place in the PM House on Saturday night during the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the midst of the uproar some historic decisions and events took place in front of the cameras and most in closed rooms. During the day Parliament House was the center of activity. Speeches continued to delay the voting on no confidence motion. The session adjourned 4 times a day.

But in the evening, Prime Minister’s House suddenly became the center of activities. The National Assembly session was adjourned for Iftar but could not resume until 11:30PM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet at 9PM. He also summoned his legal and political advisers, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker and some bureaucrats.

Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan also reached the PM House. They were asked to wait in the lounge next to the PM Office.

During this, two uninvited guests reached the PM House by helicopter and met Imran Khan in private for about 45 minutes. By uninvited guests BBC Urdu meant Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwas and DG ISI Nadeem Anjum.

BBC Urdu said the meeting was not pleasant. However no information was available about what happened in that meeting. The Prime Minister Imran Khan was not expecting the sudden arrival of those uninvited guests. He was waiting for the helicopter but his guest was newly appointed Army Chief.

It may have happened, but the problem was that the notification that should have been issued by the Ministry of Defense for this highest dismissal and a new appointment could not be issued. Thus the Prime Minister’s House’s attempt at this “revolutionary” change failed.

On Sunday morning, the Army spokesman DG ISPR denied the allegations. The ISPR stated that the BBC’s report contradicted the facts. According to ISPR:

“there is no credible, authoritative and relevant source in this propaganda news and it is against the basic journalistic values. There is no truth in this fake news and it is clearly part of a systematic disinformation campaign.

However, a senior government official, speaking to the BBC Urdu, insisted that arrangements had been made overnight to legally block a possible removal move by the prime minister.

According to that official, even if the removal process was completed on the orders of the Prime Minister, arrangements had been made to declare it null and void.

The locks of the Islamabad High Court were opened on Saturday night and the staff of Chief Justice Athar Minallah reached the High Court.

It was informed that an urgent petition was to be fixed for hearing in the Islamabad High Court. In the petition, Advocate Adnan Iqbal, as an ordinary citizen, had challenged in court the “possible” notification of removal of the Chief of Army Staff by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The urgent petition said that Imran Khan had misused his powers to achieve political and personal goals and recommended the court should quash this order in the best public interest. A prisoner van reached the spot for expected arrests of Prime minister and Speaker National Assembly.

It is important to note here that this request was prepared but the notification number left blank.The reason was that the notification could not be issued despite the wishes of the Prime Minister.