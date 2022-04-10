PM Election : Nominatios of Shahbaz Sharif and Shah Mahmood accepted

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Secretary National Assembly has accepted the nomination papers of Shahbaz Sharif and Shah Mahmood Qureshi for PM Election 2022.

According to the details, Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and United Opposition exchanged harsh words in the office of the Secretary National Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) raised objections to Shahbaz Sharif’s nomination papers. Babar Awan raised objections on Shahbaz Sharif’s papers while Ahsan Iqbal said that Babar Awan would do to his candidate shah Mehmood Qureshi what he did to his prime minister.

Imran Khan and his cabinat have been De-notified

Notification of the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been issued. Imran Khan and his cabinet have been de-notified by the cabinet division.

It is to be noted that yesterday, for the first time in the history of the country, no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister was successful.

Opposition in the National Assembly voted against Imran Khan on the no-confidence motion and removed him from PM office. The no-confidence motion received 174 votes.

On the other hand, former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Fawad Chaudhry has said that if the objections against Shahbaz Sharif are not accepted, PTI MNAs will resign from the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Also read:

BBC Urdu reveals Inside Story of Saturday Night at PM House

Welcome Back to Purana Pakistan – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of Pakistan