Welcome Back to Purana Pakistan – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he welcomes all people in old (Purana) Pakistan. My message to the youth is that nothing is impossible.

Addressing the National Assembly of Pakistan, he has said that for the first time in history, I congratulate Pakistan on the success of the no-confidence motion.

On April 10, the 1973 constitution of Pakistan was made. on April 10, Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after ending her exile. And today, April 10, welcome to old (Purana) Pakistan.

