The New Prime Minister of Pakistan to be elected on Monday

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The election of the new Prime Minister will take place on Monday following the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by the united opposition.

According to a private TV Channel Express News, Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has said that nomination papers for the election of new Prime Minister can be submitted at 2 pm.

The scrutiny of nomination papers submitted for the PM post will be completed by 3 p.m. The election of the new Prime Minister will take place on Monday, April 11. Later, Ayaz Sadiq adjourned the National Assembly session till 11 am on Monday.

It may be recalled that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been successful in the National Assembly. After the success of this no trust movement, he did not remain the Prime Minister of the country.

Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of the country to be removed through a no-confidence motion. In the House, 174 members voted in favor of the no-confidence motion. Opposition parties are likely to nominate Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan.