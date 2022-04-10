Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of Pakistan after the success of the no-confidence motion.

The united opposition parties have passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. 172 votes were required for the success of the no trust movement but 174 members cast their votes in favor of the no confidence motion.

Presiding over the National Assembly session, Ayaz Sadiq has announced that a no-confidence motion has been passed against the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan. He is no longer the prime minister of Pakistan.

The election of the new Prime Minister will take place on Monday following the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by the united opposition. Opposition parties are likely to nominate Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Reacts at Imran Khan Downfall

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be voted out.

In her latest statement on micro blogging social media website, Maryam Nawaz has said that the system of oppression has never been and will never be.

Nawaz Sharif left his decision to Allah who never did injustice. Nawaz Sharif’s patience was won by all kinds of oppression.

Maryam Nawaz has said that pride and arrogance are not for human beings. Arrogance is the fall, the fall is the fall! That is why Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be voted out.

Balochistan National Party Mengal Reaction on the Success of No Confidence Motion

Balochistan National Party Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that PTI is overwhelmed with pride and arrogance.

Speaking in the National Assembly after the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that in my opinion the credit for the victory goes to all the members as well as the political workers who selected us here.

