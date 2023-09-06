Black Clover Manga Chapter 360 Spoiler and Release Date

Manga series fans are going crazy after Noelle returns as the black Clover Chapter 360. After a long time, the author has decided to bring back the fans’ favorite manhwa series with a new power upgrade.

People are talking about a character that created a buzz among fans. Noelle will return safely, proving that she did not search for Asta. She was probably upgrading her strength and practicing it. Meanwhile, Asta needed his friends to return to the Clover Kingdom.

So let’s start and see when black clover manga chapter 360 is coming and what will be new. The most awaited Black Cover Manga Chapter 360 chapter will be released in May 2023. Fans are ready to watch the story and expect its new and exciting twists and turns.

In the last chapter, an intense battle unfolded as Acier Silva Noelle’s mother showcased her incredible strength by defeating the Silver Eagles and her children. Chapter 359 gave us a thrilling flashback when Noelle arrived at the battle location, but all was over.

At that time, Noelle formed a contract with the mighty Sea God Leviathan. This contract revealed her tremendous powers and unveiled her newly acquired Valkyrie Armour: Dragon Form.

Well, the old chapter shocked the fans, eager to witness the breathtaking display of Noelle’s newfound abilities and see how all this has impacted ongoing battles.

When Black Clover Manga Chapter 60 Is Coming?

Fans are ready for the anticipated release of Chapter 360, which is scheduled to be released on 28 May 2023. However, the release date and time can vary according to different regions.

The Japanese fans will wait longer as compared to other regions’ fans. Everyone is excited for the captivating chapter in the extraordinary world of Black Clover.

What Fans Expect In Chapter 360?

In Chapter 36, fans wait for the intense movement between Noelle and her mother, Acier Silva. Everyone knows that they both wield the power of the Valkyrie armor.

Noelle is new to this formidable ability and has acquired new skills or techniques that may be unveiled during her confrontation with her mother. The anticipated clash promises to be a thrilling display of magic and strength.

Moreover, the upcoming chapter also allows a battle between Morris and Mereleona. It would happen after activating her powerful ability, such as Califos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, Mereoleona demonstrated incredible prowess.

In addition, fans will gain insight into whether or not the fiery Crimson Lion has overcome the formidable paladin, Morris. The continuous fight will captivate fans as they await this intense encounter’s outcome.

The upcoming chapter title is ‘The Invisible World,’ and everyone awaits it. Lucius seems surprised, and Yuno speeds up more and declares, ‘ I will end this very soon.’

He thinks that the world would be most powerful and supposed to be when he grew up in the Spade Kingdom. Well, he needs many years to learn star magic. Meanwhile, Juno has mastered the magic star in a single year.

Lucis thinks he is not only an anomaly; according to his vision, Silva is supposed to be weaker. However, he is confused about the situation and continuously says, ‘This Yuno, This World, this is the future. I did not see the world that Asta has affected.

Asta’s Story

Asta is the main character with high significance and is well-written as an influencer. His vulnerability and uneasiness can be felt when he is in a pinch. Fans saw him faltering and regaining his posture many times. He always holds onto hope and can find it and persists in going on in life and fulfilling his dreams, like when he lost his hands.

The anti-magic ability of Asta helped the story move forward and face strong opponents like Lucifero, Zagrid, Lilith, and Namah. Lucius can predict the future and manipulate time; his predicted end does not coincide with reality. Asta was responsible for all of this change.

Yuno became Asta’s rival in the early days and a driving force behind Yuno. Noelle accepted her fate of not being able to control her powerful magic. Asta and The black bull helped her to rewrite ideas about her potential. In Chapter 359, she adapted the good traits when Noelle was upset over Asta’s disappearance, and hopefully, he will come back and focus on getting stronger in the meantime.

Bottom Line

In a Nutshell, get ready and hold your seat belt for the amazing Black Clove Chapter 360. The title is ‘The Indivisible World’ in which fans will see the intense movement of Noelle and her mother and many other changes.