Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sahiwal Circular

Sahiwal

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sahiwal has issued a circular about ninth and tenth annual examinations which will continue as per schedule 2022.

Parents and other responsible persons who pick up and drop off students reach their respective examination centers by taking an alternative route instead of taking the route of political rallies and processions.

Section 144 is enforced throughout the province of Punjab. Controller Rana Naveed Azmat has also issued a circular on the direction of Sahiwal Education Board Chairman Hafiz Shafiq Ahmed for the convenience of candidates.

