Interesting Facts About Child Celebrity Ryder Evan Russaw

Ryder Evan Russaw is a popular and renowned celebrity child, the youngest son of American singer and songwriter Faith Evans. She became the first female to be signed by Bad Boy Records in 1994.

Ryder came into the limelight because of her singer mother. Let’s talk about all the details of Ryde Evan Russaw and her famous singer mother.

Who Is Ryder Evan Russaw?

Everyone knows the most popular singer, Faith Evans, and Ryder became famous as a child celebrity. Yes! He is the youngest son of Faith Evans, who was born on 22 March 2007 to his mother’s ex-husband Todd Russaw.

He did not spend so much time with his parents because they divorced four years after his birth, but Ryder has a great relationship with both parents.

Ryder has three other siblings: an older brother named Joshua Jahad Russaw, who was born on 8 June 1998 to his dad Todd. The other two are half-siblings named Chyna Tahjere Griffin and Christopher Jordan Wallace.

Chayna is from her mother’s boyfriend, Kiyamma Griffin, and Christopher was born from her marriage with rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

All the siblings made appearances together on multiple occasions. The grandparents of Ryder were successful personalities.

Richard Swain was a well-known musician, and grandmother Helene Evans was a proficient singer. There is no more information available regarding his grandparents.

Body Appearance

Ryder looks great, but his mother never revealed his height, weight, dress, and shoe size. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Had Ryder’s Parents Unsuccessful Marriage?

As we already told you, Todd and Faith are no longer together because, after the birth of Ryder, they separated their ways.

Faith Evans was married to Todd Russaw on 11 November 1997. They remained together for 13 years and had two kids but divorced on 17 May 2011.

After separation, Faith shifted to a new relationship and married an American record producer, Stevie J, on 17 July 2018. The couple dated for a while and revealed about their relationship in 2016 and then divorced in 2021.

Besides, Faith’s first marriage was with rapper The Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace; however, he was shot dead in 1997.

Personal Life

Ryder is very young for any romantic relationship, and he is only famous as the son of Faith Evans. However, his parents met in 1997 and dated each other, and they decided to exchange the knots.

The couple separated their ways in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. Before that, she married rapper Christopher Wallace but separated because he murdered someone that year. His mother married DJ Stevie J on 17 July 2018.

Ryder Evan Russaw Suffering With Autism

The son of Faith Evan suffers from autism, and very few people know this. First, he was born as a healthy child but later showed signs of autism. Faith shared the beautiful post of Ryder as a brave kid who fought with the syndrome in August 2019.

His mother once stated that she wanted the same childhood as Ryder, like his other siblings, and said in an interview, ‘I want the same quality for my child, want to be able to frame the symposiums differently, want to able have professionals, teachers so they can talk.’

Well, Ryder is living a beautiful and luxurious life while fighting autism.

Social Media Appearance

Ryder is active on Instagram, where he has almost 2400 followers. But her mother has millions of followers as a famous singer.

Ryder’s Net Worth

As we know, Ryder is young and suffering from autism; therefore, he enjoys his parents’ wealth. According to sources, he owns her mother’s net worth, and Faith Evan is earning almost $9 million.