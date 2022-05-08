DG ISPR Statement : Not to drag Armed Forces into politics

Some political leaders are talking provocatively about the armed forces and the army chief.

By Arshad Farooq
dg ispr press conference 14 april 2022

Islamabad ( Garidah Farooqi – May 8, 2022 )

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that efforts are being made to drag the armed forces into political talks.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Army Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that the involvement of the armed forces in illegal and immoral activities is strictly prohibited.

It is expected that everyone will abide by the law. Keep the armed forces away from political dialogue in the best interest of the country.

According to ISPR, direct and various references are being made regarding the top leadership of the Armed Forces.

Some political leaders are talking provocatively about the armed forces and the army chief. Unverified provocative statements are extremely harmful.

Also Read:

NSC Statement Doesn’t include the word “Conspiracy” , DG ISPR

DG ISPR rejects speculations of any Deal with Nawaz Sharif

You might also like
News

Okara Police areested accused involved in removing girl body from grave

News

Renala Khurd : Tiktoker Model Girl Sidrah Killed by her Brother

News

Shergarh News : Hackers storm in Private Bank Branch

News

Daily Pakistan Latest News Update in Urdu about Imran Khan