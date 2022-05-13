District Education Officer Special Education Sahiwal visits Chichawatni

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

District Education Officer Special Education Sahiwal Dr. Abdul Karim has visited Government Special Education Chichawatni and Harappa Examination Centers.

On the occasion, District Education Officer Special Education Sahiwal Abdul Karim reviewed the arrangements while appreciating the qualifications of the students.

He reviewed the facilities available in the examination rooms. Appreciating the merits of the children, Rahat Sultana, Headmistress Madam, Navishan Akhtar, Nabila Ghani, Controller of Examinations, commended them for making good arrangements for the annual examination.

He has further said that special students deserve special attention. Special children are no less than normal children. Treat special children with love and affection.

