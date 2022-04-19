DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch Promoted to the post of SSP

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch has been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police in RPO Office Sahiwal. After promotion, his grade has gone from 18 to 19.

RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood and DPO Sahiwal’s elder brother A. Vasaya Baloch promoted him to the rank of SSP.

On this occasion RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood congratulated him and said that he would perform his departmental duties with more diligence, dedication and passion than before and will strive day and night to serve the people.

