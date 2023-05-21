Dragon Ball Super Season 2: Cast, Release Date, Storylome, and Other Details

Dragon ball super season, you won the heart of people. As you know, the first season has already been completed. This is an anime series, and everyone anxiously awaits the second time. So here we will know all the details of Dragon Ball Super Season 2.

Dragon Ball Super is the creation of Toyotarou. Akira Toriyama wrote this popular Japanese anime series full of fantasy, martial arts, and adventures. The complete series is all about the activity of Vegeta and Goku and how they travel in time to get back and forth in the universe. The first season contained 131 episodes, and the audience always appreciated the series.

Release Date of The Dragon Ball Super Season 2

Fans are waiting for the renewal of the season so that this anime series can be released a second time. The Producers Osamu Nozaki and Atsushi Kido never denied or accepted the information regarding season 2. Therefore, we can’t say anything about it. According to rumors, Dragon Ball Super season 2 will come very soon, in 2023.

Well, it all depends on the series’ announcement, so let’s see when they officially announce the second season. First, everyone considered that the series will release in April 2022, but it has yet to happen. Therefore, we received news from unofficial sources that the series will come in 2023.

Who Will Be In Dragon Ball Super Season 2

In the leading cast for the second season, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Christopher R Sabet as Vegata, Ian Sinclair as Whis, Jason Douglas as Beerus, and Sonny Strait as Krillin are included.

Storyline of Dragon Ball Super Season 2

As we saw, the first season goes around the tournament of power arcs. Morco has become more potent and will gain power in the second season. Everyone is freaking out to see how Vegeta and Goku fight back. Moreover, it is also possible that Vegeta tells them about the story of King Vegeta of Universe 7. Well, Goku and his friends feel relaxed in season one. However, after some new foes, life will get disturbed again.

The second season of Dragon will come with many new things. The story would be more thrilling and adventurous. However, the villains of Universe 7 will be more powerful. That’s why Goku is in trouble and Vegeta’s main lead. It is expected that another terrifying villain will enter the storyline. There will also be a new character, a Galactic patrol agent, who states the story of Moro, the planet eater. The season will come with new, exciting turns, so let’s see what happens next.

Trailer of Dragon Super Ball Season 2

The trailer for the second season has yet to arrive. We will soon receive the second season. With the announcement of the second, we will get the trailer. It is a fantastic anime English movie for everyone.

https://youtu.be/FHgm89hKpXU